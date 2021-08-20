VICTORIA -- Anyone looking to enjoy free outdoor music in Victoria can visit Beacon Hill Park over the next several weekends.

Bands and musicians are set to return to the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park every Saturday and Sunday from Aug. 21 to Sept. 11.

The music will range from 1930s swing to classical, and from indie folk to jazz and blues.

The bandshell is located near the intersection of Arbutus Way and Bridge Way.

There are benches that can seat around 500 spectators, but listeners are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets if they'd like.

Each performance will be held in the afternoon, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. A full schedule can be found online here.

The city says non-profit organizations can also book the venue for their own events. Applications for the Cameron Bandshell can be submitted here.