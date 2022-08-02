Free outdoor movies return to Beacon Hill Park

The annual Free-B Film Festival is returning to Beacon Hill Park in Victoria this month.

The festival showcases fun "B-movies" for free at the Cameron Bandshell in the park nearly every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of August.

Each outdoor movie begins at 9 p.m., rain or shine, with a French-language short airing before each film starts.

Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own snacks, drinks, warm clothes or a blanket. Alcohol and smoking are not allowed at the festival.

Some of the movies in this year's series include: Godzilla vs MechaGodzilla II, The Muppet Movie, and Journey to the Centre of the Earth.

The full lineup of films can be found below:

Aug 5: Godzilla vs MechaGodzilla II

Aug 6: The Muppet Movie

Aug 12: What About Bob?

Aug 13: A Hard Day’s Night

Aug 19: The Tingler

Aug 20: Journey To the Centre of the Earth

The Free-B Film Festival has been put on since 1999 and is hosted by the Victoria Film Festival.