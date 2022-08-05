Four rescued after boat capsizes east of Vancouver Island

Four people were rescued near Savary Island off the east coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday evening after the vessel they were travelling in capsized.

According to Second Lieutenant Vatsal Shah of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the incident took place around 9 p.m. about 800 meters off of a beach on Savary.

The group was travelling on a 3.6-metre pleasure craft when it capsized.

"There were four people in the water and one of the persons from the boat using their cell phone made the call," said Shah.

One of the overboard passengers attempted to swim to shore and was picked up by a boat in the area. The other three were pulled from the water by the coast guard vessel Cape Caution, which responded from Powell River, B.C.

Vessel tracking at the time of the incident shows that a BC Ferries vessel travelling between Powell River and Comox, as well one from Powell River to Texada Island, began making their way to the incident before they returned to their regular routes.

A Cormorant helicopter from 19 Wing Comox was also dispatched to the scene.

Shah says the four were taken to Powell River and then transferred to hospital by ambulance. All four are in good condition.

What caused the vessel to capsize is still unclear.

"We’re not sure. It’s most likely that it was overloaded, because there were four people on there, and it was just a 12-foot-pleasure craft," Shah said.