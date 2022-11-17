Foul play not suspected after body found in Nanaimo lake

A human body was recovered Thursday morning from a lake in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties say a person was out for a walk at approximately 10:45 a.m. when they spotted what appeared to be a body floating in Long Lake.

The body was approximately 40 metres offshore of the swimming area at the south end of the lake, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters pulled the body ashore with the fire department's rescue boat around 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics and the B.C. Coroners Service also responded to the scene.

Investigators do not believe there is anything suspicious about the death and are currently working to identify the deceased, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.