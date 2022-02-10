Foul play not suspected after 2 bodies found at Saanich shelter

Police and the coroner are investigating Thursday after two people were found dead outside a temporary housing facility in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police were called to the Mount Tolmie Hospital property around 9 a.m. for reports that two people were found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Two bodies could be seen Thursday afternoon next to a gold-coloured, four-door sedan in a parking lot next to the building. Several officers were on scene and had taped off the entrance to the parking lot off Cedar Hill Cross Road.

Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades said investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the deaths but added it is too early to determine the cause or circumstances.

Police have deemed the deaths "non-suspicious," and officers are still working to confirm whether the victims were residents of the shelter, Anastasiades said.

Mount Tolmie Hospital is a 42-bed shelter operated by the PHS Community Services Society and supported by BC Housing.

The facility at 3690 Richmond Rd. took in former residents of the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre shelter when it closed in June 2021.