Former Victoria mayor Lisa Helps appointed premier's adviser on housing support

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps speaks with CTV News Vancouver Island on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (CTV News) Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps speaks with CTV News Vancouver Island on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario