Former Canadian navy officer fined $7K for assault, sexual assault aboard navy sailboat

Crewmembers aboard HMCS Oriole secure a sail prior to stopping in Toronto during the ship’s 2018 Great Lakes deployment on June 22, 2018. (Royal Canadian Navy) Crewmembers aboard HMCS Oriole secure a sail prior to stopping in Toronto during the ship’s 2018 Great Lakes deployment on June 22, 2018. (Royal Canadian Navy)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario