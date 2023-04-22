Food banks seeing more seniors as prices continue to climb

Kim Cummins, program director at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen stocking the shelves at the food bank. Kim Cummins, program director at the Shelbourne Community Kitchen stocking the shelves at the food bank.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario