Food banks call for donations as demand across surges across Capital Region
Volunteers are scrambling to fill the need at the Mustard Seed food bank, which serves about 10 per cent of the Victoria population, according to its executive director Stephen Bell.
“We’re going out of our way to make sure the hampers aren’t smaller as of this time,” Bell said. “If anything, we really try to give as much as we possibly can. That being said, any donations that can be given at this time are sorely needed.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, foodbanks saw an inexplicable drop in demand.
“That was something that happened across the food bank community,” said Mustard Seed’s food security director Treska Watson.
“Weather that was CERB or many different reasons, we’re not sure why, but that has changed, and need is going up. We’re busier than ever and it’s just been continually growing.”
Both the Mustard Seed and Goldstream Food Bank in Langford are seeing a 10 per cent spike in monthly demand.
“I guess with school started up, it’s getting to be a little bit bigger than before,” said Goldstream Food Bank Secretary Sandy Prette.
While demand is up, donations are down, but the Goldstream Food Bank is hoping to stock its shelves with a little community support.
“There will be some food drives going on for us shortly,” said Prette. “There’ll be a Thanksgiving one and going into Christmas there will be a few going on at that time as well.”
The food banks say they are always in need of key staples like peanut butter, tuna, and personal hygiene products.
With the holidays approaching, Mustard Seed is also in need of volunteers.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers
'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.
Liberals at 160 seats after judicial recount gives party one more win in Quebec
Federal Liberals say they've picked up another seat in Quebec after a judicial recount.
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
Closure of U.S. land border may hamper Canadians' winter travel plans once again, experts say
With the United States' land border still closed to non-essential travel, experts say some Canadian snowbirds may be staying home for a second consecutive winter.
'I regret it,' Trudeau says of travel to Tofino on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says travelling to Tofino, B.C. for a vacation on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was a 'mistake' and he's focused on making amends.
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
New study reveals why some people develop 'COVID toes'
Researchers believe they have uncovered why some people developed inflammation and lesions on their toes and feet after contracting COVID-19.
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state.
5 things to know for Thursday, October 7, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 81.41 per cent of the country's eligible population.
Vancouver
-
Parking in Vancouver: After hearing from dozens of speakers, council narrowly rejects controversial plan
Vancouver drivers may soon be asked to pay more for parking in the name of fighting the climate emergency, but it won't be as soon as it could have been, after city council rejected a controversial proposal Wednesday evening.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 752 new cases, 9 deaths
British Columbia has added 752 more COVID-19 infections to its total, as well as nine deaths, according to a statement from the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
Schools, pharmacies, community clinics: what COVID-19 vaccination for 5-to-11-year-olds could look like in B.C.
B.C. could be undertaking the next major vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the coming months. Health Canada is expecting a formal submission from Pfizer on its shot for 5 to 11 year olds in the next few weeks.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Alberta reported 1,263 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
-
'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get along
A group of mayoral hopefuls was asked how well they’ll be able to work with other councillors at an election forum Wednesday night - and one candidate made it clear his top priority is not to make friends.
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
Calgary
-
Calgarians experience sticker shock at the pumps as oil and gas prices hit multi-year highs
A hefty 12 cent increase in gas prices is creating sticker shock for Calgarians as oil prices reach a seven-year high.
-
Man in his 20s, with no pre-existing conditions, dies from COVID-19
The province reported 26 more Albertans have died from COVID-19, including a man in his 20s living in the Calgary zone.
-
Calgary Catholic Schools vote in vaccine mandate for all staff
Calgary Catholic Schools will require proof of vaccination from staff starting immediately.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor to release guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice today for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | 'Hunger is not seasonal': How COVID-19 has changed the face of food insecurity in Canada
In this episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with the Daily Bread Food Bank about how the pandemic affected their operations as well as a food bank client about her experience with COVID-19 and how the volunteers came to her rescue.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby closed following crash
A section of Highway 401 is shut down in Whitby this morning following a three-vehicle crash.
Montreal
-
Concordia neuroscientist Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, who inspired thousands on Twitter, has died
Concordia professor Dr. Nadia Chaudhri has died. She had a long list of accomplishments, but countless strangers are also mourning her, in surprisingly personal ways, after following her online as she confronted death.
-
Woman struck and killed by vehicle while walking on a Laval bike path
A woman in her 50s was struck and killed by a car that veered out of control in Laval Wednesday night.
-
An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed north of Montreal
Local and provincial police are on the scene after a man was shot and killed in a residence about 30 minutes north of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
-
Nova Scotia reports 98th COVID-19 related death, 25 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 98th COVID-19 related death, along with 25 new cases and 18 recoveries on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 254.
-
N.B. reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday
New Brunswick Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death involving a person in their 90s.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba finalizes process for medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccine
Manitoba has officially finalized how Manitobans can apply for a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Trick-or-treaters should head out cautiously this year, experts say
With Halloween right around the corner, experts say trick-or-treating this year may be safe depending on where you live, but ghouls and goblins going door-to-door should do so cautiously.
-
Kai Madsen, who spent decades on Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died
Kai Madsen, who spent more than five decades working with the Winnipeg Christmas Cheer Board, has died at the age of 80.
Saskatoon
-
'Our ancestral lands are at stake': Wildfires burning close to Sask. First Nations
Elder Ernest Flett says the smoke from nearby wildfires is so thick in his home community of Shoal Lake Cree Nation that he couldn’t see the houses surrounding his own.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
COVID-19 outbreak claims six lives at Sask. long term care home
A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Saskatchewan care home grew to 41 cases and claimed six lives.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to record 356; 76 patients in ICU
Saskatchewan reached new highs for hospitalizations on Wednesday, with a record 356 patients receiving care due to COVID-19.
-
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
-
Gas, food prices on the rise in Sask.
The cost to fill up your tank and your grocery cart is on the rise in Saskatchewan.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local health units tighten COVID-19 rules for recreation facilities
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will now be required for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport.
-
London, Ont. man facing child porn-related charges
London police have charged a 38-year-old man following a classified ad they say, 'appeared to potentially place a child in danger.'
-
Rescuer of 47 neglected dogs hopeful for their future
A woman who rescued 47 neglected dogs in Brant County, Ont. is clarifying what happened.
Northern Ontario
-
Driving tests booked up until 2024, says Sudbury driver
The backlog of in-vehicle road tests resulting from COVID-19 restrictions and closures continues to take its toll on drivers across the province, but especially here in the north.
-
Sudbury radio station raising money for NEO Kids
Pure Country 91.7 and the NEO Kids Foundation are teaming up for the second annual ‘Pure for Pediatrics’ campaign.
-
Sudbury police release security cam footage of suspect in arson of former church
Greater Sudbury Police have released security cam photos of a person they believe responsible for the arson that destroyed a former church on Eyre Street.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with Brantford police vehicle
A male cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision into an unmarked Brantford Police Service vehicle on Wednesday.
-
Fog advisory in effect for Waterloo Region
Environment Canada placed Waterloo Region under a fog advisory just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
LTC advocates react to PSW charged with voyeurism in Guelph-Eramosa
The long-term health care sector is shaken and upset following a charge of voyeurism at a facility in Guelph-Eramosa Township.