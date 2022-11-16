Fog affecting flights at Victoria International Airport

Thick fog caused some delays at Victoria International Airport on Wednesday morning and caused the postponement of a B.C. government press conference.

Fog advisories are in effect for Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island, according to a statement from Environment Canada.

Similar advisories are also in place for Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, was scheduled to speak to the media at 10:15 a.m. in Vancouver. However, the province said her appearance had been postponed due to cancelled flights.

Early Wednesday morning, Environment Canada warned that fog may cause "near zero visibility" unexpectedly, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," said the weather office Wednesday morning.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

The fog is expected to dissipate late Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Victoria International Airport is asking travellers to check the status of their flights before arriving, in case the fog has caused delays.

Environment Canada says the thick fog was caused by a ridge of high pressure that trapped moisture near ground level.