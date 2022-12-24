Flood watches issued for most of Vancouver Island amid winter storm

A flood watch was issued for most of Vancouver Island on Saturday as heavy rain followed this week's bitter cold and snowstorms.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre initially issued high streamflow advisories for much of the island, with flood watches only in place for the South Island and the Englishman River.

Late Saturday morning, however, the centre upgraded to flood watches for the island's west, central and eastern regions. Only the North Island remains under a high streamflow advisory.

A flood watch means "river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull," according to the river forecast centre.

"Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur."

A high streamflow advisory means "river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected."

In a statement accompanying its latest advisories, the centre noted that nearly all of the island was under a rainfall warning Saturday, and that melting snow is contributing to high streamflows at lower elevations.

"Rising streamflow is expected through Saturday and in areas overnight to Sunday," the centre said. "Additional rainfall on Sunday through Tuesday may lead to ongoing high flows and persistent flood hazards into next week."

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued rainfall warnings for east, central and western Vancouver Island on Saturday, leaving only Greater Victoria and the North Island excluded.

Rainfall totals of 100 millimetres or more were forecast for the west and central island, while the east island was expected to see 50 millimetres, with totals as high as 90 millimetres in some communities.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," the weather agency said. "Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."