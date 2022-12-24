Flood watches issued for most of Vancouver Island amid winter storm

A flood watch was issued for most of Vancouver Island on Saturday as heavy rain followed this week's bitter cold and snowstorms. (B.C. River Forecast Centre) A flood watch was issued for most of Vancouver Island on Saturday as heavy rain followed this week's bitter cold and snowstorms. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario