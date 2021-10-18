Floatplane flips off Tofino, B.C.

Victoria -

Early reports indicate that everyone has been accounted for after a floatplane capsized in Tofino, B.C. on Monday afternoon.

Witness Trevor Hartland told CTV News that the plane landed hard in Tofino Harbour, and immediately dug its nose and wing into the water.

In a matter of seconds, he said the plane had totally flipped and was being taken away by the current.

Another witness, Floyd Campbell Jr., says the plane clipped a boat – an Ahousaht First Nation Water Taxi – when it landed.

The crash brought on an immediate response from nearby boaters, according to Hartland.

He says that between 20 and 30 civilian boats rushed to the plane as first responders were on their way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.