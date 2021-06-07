VICTORIA -- A group of Vancouver Island First Nations say they have reached an agreement to defer old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek and Central Walbran areas for two years.

The Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht, and Pacheedaht First Nations say they informed the B.C. government on Saturday of their decision to hold off on old-growth logging while they develop a long-term resource plan.

“Our three Nations look forward to building a future based on respectful nation-to-nation relationships with other governments that are informed by Indigenous history, Indigenous knowledge, Indigenous rights, and Indigenous priorities,” said Pacheedaht First Nation Chief Councillor Jeff Jones in a statement Monday.

“We ask that all peoples both Indigenous and non-Indigenous learn and move forward together and that by working together we can realize a future that is fair, just, and equitable,” Jones added.

The nations say forestry operations in other parts of their territories will continue without disruption and are asking protesters in the area to not interfere with these approved operations.

