First case of avian flu confirmed in Vancouver Island poultry flock

The first case of the highly infectious H5N1 avian flu on Vancouver Island has been confirmed, according to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture.

The province says the case was found in a small poultry flock in the Comox Valley, which has now been quarantined.

Farms within a 12-kilometre radius of the property have been notified of the case, according to the province.

While Wednesday's announcement is the first case of the bird flu to be confirmed on Vancouver Island, it marks the seventh confirmed case within small or backyard flocks in B.C.

The first cases were confirmed at a commercial poultry site in the Regional District of North Okanagan in mid-April, according to the province.

SAFETY STEPS

The province is encouraging all commercial and backyard chicken owners to be cautious, as the avian flu spreads across Canada.

The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture believes that many of the province's cases spread to domestic chickens from wild birds.

The B.C. SPCA has since asked that residents remove their bird feeders and baths to help limit the spread of the illness in wild birds.

"Sick birds may appear lethargic, unusually 'fluffed up,' have nasal discharge, or have excessively watery eyes or swelling of the head and eyelids," the SPCA said in a notice on May 5.

The province encourages chicken owners to reduce or eliminate potential contact between chickens and wild birds. People should also limit the amount of time they spend with chickens, and thoroughly clean and disinfect any clothing – including footwear – that's used in areas where flocks are housed.

An order that requires commercial poultry farmers with at least 100 birds to keep them indoors has also been extended until June 13.