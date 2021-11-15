Firefighters conduct 'tactical evacuation' at Vancouver Island campground due to flooding

Victoria -

Firefighters evacuated the Cedar Grove RV Park and Campground on Monday as rising floodwaters threatened residents near Qualicum Beach, B.C.

The Dashwood Fire Department tweeted that it was "performing a tactical evacuation" at the campground, northwest of Qualicum Beach, shortly before 1 p.m.

Dashwood Firefighters are performing tactical evacuation of the Cedargrove Campground.



Residents are to check in at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.



Follow our page for more info and check with the Regional Distict of Nanaimo. @RDNanaimo @emooceanside @EmergencyInfoBC pic.twitter.com/s1LjDOmjLU — Dashwood Fire Department (@Dashwood6) November 15, 2021

Residents of the campground were being taken to the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre, according to the fire department.

The campground is adjacent to the Little Qualicum River in an area that was under a high streamflow advisory.

Heavy rains caused rivers to crest and overflow their banks across much of Vancouver Island Monday.