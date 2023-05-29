Firefighters battling 2 human-caused wildfires on Vancouver Island

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says crews are battling a pair of human-caused wildfires on Vancouver Island.

Nine firefighters were dispatched Monday morning to control a smoldering ground fire measuring less than a hectare in size near the Englishman River south of Qualicum Beach.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the blaze was reported to officials around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The fire has been contained and is not expected to grow beyond the firefighters' control perimeter.

The wildfire service has also sent resources to assist with another human-caused fire southeast of Port McNeill.

The fire started in a woodchip pile and has been brought under control with assistance from the Hyde Creek and Port McNeill fire departments, according to the wildfire service.

The fire was first reported to provincial officials around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has recorded more than 300 wildfires in B.C. this year, with 61 active fires across the province on Monday.