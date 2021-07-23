VICTORIA -- Firefighters are planning one last push to extinguish a two-and-a-half-acre wildfire on southern Vancouver Island Friday.

The Muir Creek fire has been burning for a week northeast of Shirley, B.C.

On Thursday morning, the fire broke free of its containment area, prompting the BC Wildfire Service to attack the blaze with a helicopter, two trucks and nine personnel, including eight firefighters and one fire control officer.

By early afternoon, the fire was once again under control.

Wildfire service spokesperson Dorthe Jakobsen said Friday that six firefighters would remain on scene throughout the day to try and “mop up” what remains of the wildfire and any lingering hotspots.

Wildfire crews were called to two other reports of fires on Vancouver Island Friday morning.

One reported fire near Cameron Lake turned out to be a complaint about a campfire. Crews attended the scene but the issue was immediately resolved, Jakobsen said.

A second reported fire Friday morning had crews on scene of a small fire west of Saltair, B.C. The human-caused fire was brought under control quickly, Jakobsen said.

Drought conditions across Vancouver Island have prompted warnings from the province and local firefighters about the dangers of campfires, off-road vehicles and discarded cigarette butts.