Fire burns though Saanich home nearly one year after previous fire

An early morning fire ravaged a home in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday.

The fire on Wascana Street was reported by neighbours around 1:30 a.m.

The Saanich Fire Department says heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof and eaves of the house when they arrived.

Firefighters took up a defensive position since so much of the house was involved, according to Assistant Deputy Chief Trevor Stubbings.

Once the exterior flames were knocked down, fire crews moved inside to finish extinguishing the blaze.

In total, 19 firefighters, three fire engines, one ladder truck and one resuce vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

The fire burned from the crawl space of the home, through the main floor and into the attic, according to Stubbings.

SITE OF PREVIOUS FIRE

Fortunately, the home was unoccupied at the time of the overnight fire.

Neighbours tell CTV News that a young couple owns the home and had been staying with friends and family since a previous fire gutted the house nearly one year ago to the day.

Repairs have since been underway and the couple was close to moving back into the house. Those plans have now been delayed even further.

"My heart breaks for them, and I'm feeling pretty bad about it," said neighbour Gary Bennetts. "But it's pretty mysterious how it just decided to go up again by itself last night."

He says a steady stream of construction has been occurring for about a month.

"They were making progress on it, and it was looking pretty good, and we had our fingers crossed they would be back in there," said Bennetts.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.