Fire at Nanaimo rec centre under investigation

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out Thursday at a recreation centre in Nanaimo, B.C.

Residents placed several 911 calls around 5:35 a.m. after seeing flames outside the Departure Bay Activity Centre.

Nanaimo assistant fire Chief Stuart Kenning says the building sustained heavy smoke damage after the fire apparently started in an alcove.

Four firetrucks were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, which had spread to a ruptured gas line.

Firefighters, the RCMP and FortisBC are all investigation the cause of the fire.