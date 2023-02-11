Ferry service to Quadra Island disrupted after new ferry's apparent collision with dock

Ferry service between Campbell River and Quadra Island was disrupted Friday evening after one of the newest vessels in the BC Ferries fleet slammed into the terminal on Quadra Island.

Kerri Smith works in Quathiaski Cove on Quadra where the ferry docks and says she heard a loud noise around 5:10 p.m. as the ferry was arriving on the island.

“I heard it and it sounded like something exploded, so I just said, 'What blew up?' And my boss came running in the door and started yelling, 'The ferry just crashed,'” Smith says.

She’s not sure if anyone was injured aboard the Island K’ulut’a, but has heard from other islanders about the experience.

“It was quite an ordeal. It knocked people over. It hit hard,” she says.

Norm Bunz was at the dock with his grandson waiting for his daughter to come off of the vessel and heard the impact as well.

“The ferry seemed to be coming in rather fast, and then whether it seemed to speed up or whatever, it just plowed right into the dock,” Bunz says.

He says the vessel was then able to maneuver to let vehicles and people off.

“My daughter said she thought it was coming in fast, but she was sitting in the lounge area and she didn’t really feel that much, but just heard the loud bang when it hit,” he says.

Bunz doesn’t believe anyone was seriously injured, but did witness some damage.

“I saw something fly off it into the water. I don’t know what that was, whether it was part of the dock, maybe something from the structure had fallen into the water,” he says.

Smith says the passengers and vehicles were able to unload from the vessel, but regular traffic on the route was suspended by BC Ferries and a water taxi was brought in to handle foot traffic as a replacement.

The Island K’ulut’a is the new ‘Island Class’ vessel that began servicing the Campbell River to Quadra run on Jan. 18 along with a second vessel the Island Nagalis.

A service notice was issued to travellers following the incident by BC Ferries:

"The Island Nagalis is currently holding in dock at Campbell River while we investigate the repairs that need to take place at the Quathiaski Cove terminal," the notice reads.

"The remaining sailings for the evening, beginning with the 7:30 p.m. departure from Campbell River are at risk of cancellation if the berth repairs cannot be completed."

"We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you informed as more information becomes available. In the meantime, a 12-person water taxi has been sourced to provide supplementary service between Campbell River – Quathiaski Cove for the 7 p.m. departure from Campbell River."