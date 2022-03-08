Ferry between Sidney, Washington state not returning this spring

A passenger ferry between Sidney, B.C., and Washington state will not be returning this spring, and is unlikely to operate this summer, according to the Town of Sidney.

Washington State Ferries suspended service to Vancouver Island when the pandemic began, and several factors – mainly a labour shortage – have kept it from returning to previous service levels.

"It is disappointing that this important connection between the peninsula and the United States will continue to be suspended," said Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil Smith in a statement Tuesday.

"The town was looking forward to celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ferry service this year with the community of Anacortes, which has been a sister city to Sidney since 1996," he said.

The ferry service first launched in 1922 at the foot of Beacon Avenue, according to the Town of Sidney.

The first vessel was a converted kelp carrier, and the route has helped bring connections and boost tourism to both Sidney and Anacortes for a century, the town says.

Smith says Sidney is "committed" to bringing the ferry route back when possible, and he says he's heard similar opinions from Washington State Ferries.

"We are optimistic that the service will return as we emerge from the pandemic," he said.

The Coho ferry between Victoria and Port Angeles, Wash., resumed service in November after a pandemic hiatus.

Meanwhile, the Clipper ferry between Victoria and Seattle, Wash., is set to restart in April.