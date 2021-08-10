VICTORIA -- More than 20 communities in the Vancouver Island region will receive funding for infrastructure projects, the federal and B.C. governments announced Tuesday.

The federal government has earmarked $10.3 million for the projects, while the province is contributing nearly $1.7 million.

Most of the projects involve some form of active transportation, such as the $1.72 million construction of bike lanes on 17th Street in Courtenay, or the installation of a new sidewalk, crosswalk and bike lane in Sooke.

Many of the projects are also supporting Vancouver Island First Nations, including a $500,000 renovation to the Kwakiutl First Nation administration and gym buildings, and the installation of solar panels for an emergency power system at the Mowachaht Muchalaht First Nation community centre.

"By investing in public infrastructure, we are building healthy, vibrant and connected communities and improving people’s quality of life as we emerge from the pandemic," said Coquitlam MP Ron McKinnon, on behalf of federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna.

"Together, we are supporting the Town of Comox and the City of Courtenay’s improvements of active transportation networks, helping the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation provide the community with a much-needed safe sheltering place during frequent power outages, and assisting the District of Metchosin in its development of a new, multi-use facility to bring the community together."

A full list of the 21 projects that are being funded on Vancouver Island or on nearby Gulf Islands can be found here.