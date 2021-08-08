VANCOUVER -- The federal government and eight Coastal First Nations announced Friday that they had signed an amended agreement on the management of fisheries on B.C.'s north and central coast and Haida Gwaii.

The revised Coastal First Nations Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement builds on the initial agreement, which was signed in 2019.

The original agreement provided funding for access to commercial fishing opportunities for the eight nations that make up the Coastal First Nations group: the Haida, Heiltsuk, Kitasoo/Xai’xais, Metlakatla, Nuxalk, Wuikinuxv, Gitga’at and Gitxaala nations.

It was the first such agreement in B.C. to establish "a collaborative fisheries management process" between Fisheries and Oceans Canada and First Nations.

"This amended agreement sets out the next steps to be taken in planning for commercial community-based fisheries, encouraging a greater flexibility in community participation and greater access to fishing licenses and quota," according to a news release from the federal government and the Coastal First Nations.

"It also includes support for the CFN member nations to make investments in gear, vessels, licences, operations, and infrastructure."

“Through this agreement, our people will have a significant say in the management of the oceans while at the same time having the ability to once again participate in the maritime economy," said Chief Marilyn Slett, president of the Coastal First Nations group, in the release.

"With this new arrangement and cooperative approach we expect to work together with the federal government to advance our common goal of caring for the ocean," Slett added.