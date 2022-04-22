Federal and provincial governments promise $30.5M for B.C. salmon support
On Friday, the federal and provincial governments promised millions of dollars to support struggling pacific salmon along the B.C. coast.
At the same time, a small army of 44 Kindergarteners from McKenzie Elementary School were marching their way to the banks of the Colquitz River in Saanich in hopes of causing an environmental ripple effect on Earth Day.
"We’re going to release salmon," said Oscar, a Kindergartener.
"I already let one go and he was trying to go that way," said Luke, another Kindergartner, as he pointed upstream.
"They’re going to into the ocean," added another student, Penny.
It’s a project that began in January, started by Kindergarten teacher Andrea Jardim.
"A fish tank and eggs were delivered to the school," said the teacher.
Once those eggs hatched, these young students raised those fry to the size they are now. In the process, they learned an important lesson about how integral salmon are to nature's ecosystem.
A Kindergarten student releases a single coho fry into the Colquitz River in Saanich, B.C. (CTV News)
"Our hope, more than anything, is just to foster environmental stewardship with the children," said Jardim.
Wild Pacific salmon have struggled over the past few years. A contributing factor is climate change, causing our rivers and streams to heat up.
$30.5M INVESTMENT
On Friday, the federal and provincial governments made a pledge to help dwindling salmon stocks in B.C.
"Today we’re announcing another 22 new projects that have been approved, totalling $30.5-million in funding," said Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.
The projects will support monitoring, research and planning processes that will help to understand the critical factors affecting the dwindling local salmon populations.
"Cowichan Tribes is working on a salmon-relevant water sustainability plan," said Fin Donnelly, B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture.
The Cowichan First Nation will receive $500,000 for that work being done on the Koksilah and the Cowichan River.
A lot of work has already been done to provide help to our salmon population and results are being seen.
Early this month, Bowker Creek on southern Vancouver Island, saw its first salmon return in more than a century.
It’s hoped that with help from these little hands, the fry will return to the Colquitz River as well and lay eggs of their own. And in the process, the little helpers from McKenzie Elementary School, will become environmental leaders by the time the fish find their way back to the stream.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
Vancouver
-
2nd body found during demolition of Vancouver heritage building destroyed by fire
Two bodies have been located during the demolition of a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, firefighters say.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data suggests Interior Health, Fraser Health seeing worst of 6th wave so far
B.C.'s available COVID-19 data, while limited, shows the Interior and Fraser health authorities recording more hospitalizations and cases than other parts of the province in recent weeks.
-
B.C. hockey community remembers Guy Lafleur as 'class guy' on and off the ice
Although he was a legend in Montreal, Guy LaFleur was also loved by fans and fellow hockey players in British Columbia.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
'Waiting too long for care': Walk-in health clinic wait times in Alberta drop as ER waits continue surging
While a new study shows the average wait time for a walk-in health clinic in Alberta is the lowest across the country, emergency department wait times are soaring.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting teen at Markham mall turns himself in to police
A man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a mall in Markham has turned himself in, York Regional Police said.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
Calgary
-
Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
-
Strathmore RCMP charge two in stolen credit card incident
A 44-year-old Calgary man faces charges after Strathmore RCMP officers caught him after he tried to use several stolen credit cards at a local business.
-
Another day of record-breaking spring snow in Calgary
Calgary was hit with another record snowfall on Friday.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with national funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
'I just miss my buddy': Guy Lafleur's teammates reflect on a legendary career
On Friday, news broke that Lafleur passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the hockey community, especially his former teammates, who watched Lafleur grow into the hockey great he turned out to be.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
A range of reactions to N.S. healthcare action plan
Joan Sinden is among the more than 88,300 Nova Scotians without a family physician. For her, all the Progressive Conservative government's healthcare plan is right now, is words.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill
Manitobans will soon have expanded access to Pfizer's antiviral pill to combat COVID-19. A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.
-
Winnipeg man charged after two children under 10 sexually assaulted at unlicensed home daycare
Disturbing allegations have come to light surrounding an unlicensed home daycare where the Winnipeg Police Service said two children under 10 were sexually assaulted.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
Kitchener
-
'We’re not animals': Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener
Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site, but the region says it's not that simple.
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Waterloo statistics prof dunks on Tim’s Roll Up To Win – again
After cracking the Roll Up to Win code in 2020, Michael Wallace is tackling the since revamped online contest again this year.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
'It was a no brainer': Grayson group commits to opening community’s first daycare
The southeastern Saskatchewan community of Grayson will be welcoming its first fully licensed daycare this September.
Barrie
-
Bracebridge looks to temporarily freeze short-term rentals
The town of Bracebridge is voting on a plan to freeze any new short-term rentals for three years through an Interim Control Bylaw.
-
Hundreds protest for a new school in Penetanguishene
Students, parents and school board members in Penetanguishene demonstrated their frustration with the Ford government after being denied several grant applications for a new school.
-
Impaired driver in Muskoka blows 4x over legal limit: OPP
Provincial police charged a 51-year-old man accused of blowing four times over the legal limit with impaired driving in Bracebridge.
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
-
PRINCE ALBERT
PRINCE ALBERT | Vintage clothing trend helping the environment
The owner of a new vintage clothing shop in Prince Albert says he hopes to capitalize on a trend and help the environment at the same time.
Northern Ontario
-
FedNor provides $3.8M for tourism sector in northeastern Ontario
The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario is spending $3.8 million on four initiatives in northeastern Ontario to support the tourism industry.
-
Sudbury drop-in centre receives operational funding for another year
The drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre has received funding to operate for another year.
-
Emergency calls increasing in downtown Sault Ste. Marie
The Sault Ste. Marie Paramedic Service wants to relocate some of its ambulance fleet to the downtown core.