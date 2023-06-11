Fearless competitors become enduring couple during gruelling 'Race to Alaska'
SAANICH, B.C. — Before she earned the nickname ‘Madame Oaracle,’ Janice Mason was searching for rowers to embark on a daunting voyage.
“Everyone said, ‘Oh that would be a great trip,’” Janice recalls, “but, ‘Oh no! I don’t want to do it!’”
Their reason was likely fear.
Because despite the prospect of winning a top prize of $10,000, or that second prize set of steak knives, Janice was asking people to compete in ‘The Race to Alaska,’ which required participants to travel 1,200 km along the unpredictable coast of B.C. without a motor.
“I just love pushing myself really hard,” Janice smiles. “And when you’re done, you have that feeling of accomplishment.”
Janice eventually found a crew of sailors up for the challenge of paddling the boat whenever there was no wind.
Before the race, they encouraged Janice to suss out the competition.
At the same time, a competing crew was suggesting that Ian Graeme do something similar.
“It was a little bit of a recon mission,” Ian smiles.
That was when Ian happened upon Janice.
“I went out to shake Ian’s hand and he gave be a big hug,” Janice recalls with a big smile. “It was nice!”
Despite an instant connection, Janice and Ian were competitors. So it wasn’t until after they completed the race by sail that she contacted Ian about her interest in being the first to race by row boat.
“She threw a little bit of bait in front of me and I picked it up,” Ian smiles. “I said, ‘Sure I’ll do it!’”
One thing led to another, and at the start of the next year’s race, Janice and Ian embarked on what would become the longest first date of their lives.
“We have very similar interests,” Ian says. “We like the physical and mental challenge of things.”
The called themselves ‘Team Oaracle,’ a punny misspelling of the word to reference the oars they were using to race, and to Janice’s habit of picking a daily tarot card to offer a fun insight on the experience.
While she earned the nickname ‘Madame Oaracle,’ she was selecting her card with increasingly blistered hands.
“It’s a lot of work,” Janice says. “You’re exhausted from eight to 12 hours of continuous exercise.”
Then you have to find a place to camp along the shore, and do it all over again next day, before finishing the race after 23 days straight.
“But when it was over,” Ian says, “we both said we need to do this again together.”
So the next year they raced in a double kayak. Now Janice and Ian are in the midst of their 4th race together.
“I think it makes our relationship a lot stronger,” Ian says, “going through those challenges together.”
Because despite the inevitable ups and downs, the race is a reminder to never give up hope, and keep moving forward.
“And it’s like that in life,” Ian says before showing me photos from the race of whales swimming in front of them and the breathtaking sunset surrounding them. “There’s all these positive opportunities around the next corner.”
Although ‘Team Oaracle’ has never earned that cash prize or those steak knives, they did pull a cherished tarot card.
“The Lovers,” Janice smiles. “That’s a good one for Ian and I.”
The friendly competitors turned enduring couple couldn’t be more grateful for the priceless prize of sharing these moments together.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
New Canada Post stamp honours first Indigenous woman premier Nellie Cournoyea
On Monday, Canada Post revealed a new stamp design honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to become premier of a province or territory. She served as the sixth premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
'Running with the pack' good for dogs, children not so much: study
New research determines the most important factors in a healthy, happy dog lifestyle.
Forget the influencers. Here come the ‘deinfluencers’
A new breed of 'deinfluencers' has arrived, and they’re saying that materialism and overpriced trends are no longer in style.
Vancouver
-
Video: Rogers Arena railing collapses at UFC 289, sending one to hospital
Fans fell from their seats when a guard railing collapsed during UFC 289 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena Saturday night.
-
Downtown Eastside shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Saturday evening, police say.
-
Fires grow in northern B.C., displacing thousands
Around 2,400 Tumbler Ridge residents have scattered after they were hit with an evacuation order as the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire inches closer to the community.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire near Edson slower Sunday but 'very close' to town: officials
Edson's more than 8,000 residents were forced to leave town Friday as hot weather increased fire activity "very drastically" near the community west of Edmonton.
-
3 killed in Tesla rollover in south Edmonton
Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, Edmonton police said. Two other men were taken to hospital in critical condition, along with a woman who was in serious, but stable condition.
-
Elks looking to halt home losing streak in opener vs. Riders
The Elks have not won at home since Oct. 12, 2019.
Toronto
-
SIU investigating after police fire gun on Toronto street during alleged car theft
The SIU is investigating after a TPS officer discharged their firearm in the west end of Toronto Sunday afternoon while responding to reports of a car theft.
-
Super skinny Toronto house sells for $300K over asking after less than a week on market
A house in Toronto just over 10 feet wide has sold for well over its asking price after being listed on the market for less than five days.
-
Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee injured.
Calgary
-
Hundreds climb Calgary's tallest building for charity
The ninth annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge took over Brookfield Place in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
-
Over 1,000 Calgarians join Betty's Run to raise funds for ALS
People laced up in North Glenmore Park Sunday morning to raise money and spread the word about ALS.
-
Calgary fire destroys main level of northwest home
Fire destroyed the entire main level of a house in Cambrian Heights Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec police investigating after woman shot in Mont-Tremblant home
A woman, 51, is in critical condition after she was shot during the night in a residence in Mont-Tremblant, in Quebec's Lower Laurentians.
-
Threatened town now safe as Quebec makes progress on battling wildfires
The forest fire threatening the northwestern Quebec city of Normetal has been contained, the province's forest fire service said Sunday, as the fire situation in the province continued to improve.
-
Final chapter for beloved Mile-End bookstore set to close in July
A Mile-End book store that faced closure because of a massive rent hike in 2021 is set to close its doors at the end of July.
Atlantic
-
More evacuees allowed to return to their Tantallon-area homes after devastating wildfire
More evacuees were allowed to return home this weekend, more than two weeks after a series of devastating wildfires broke out in Nova Scotia.
-
139 firefighters from Canada, U.S. battling Nova Scotia's Barrington Lake blaze
Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada's Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia today to battle the largest wildfire in the province's history.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for two people charged with sexual offences
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is searching for two people recently charged with sexual offences.
Winnipeg
-
'I love this community': Brian Bowman gets new job at Canada Life
Winnipeg's former mayor has landed himself a new job.
-
Winnipeg attractions face staffing issues heading into summer
Tinkertown is in danger of having to partially close some days of the week, saying it's seen a massive drop in job applications.
-
Man dies after early morning fight: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
Kitchener
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
40 overdoses recorded in one week, says WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) is sounding the alarm after a significant number of drug overdose and poisonings were reported over the last few days.
-
One sent to hospital with stab wound following Waterloo altercation: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of an early morning stabbing Sunday around the University Commons Plaza in Waterloo.
Regina
-
'Don't use alone': Moose Jaw police warns public after 3 fatal overdoses in 2 days
Moose Jaw police are warning the public after three sudden deaths were linked to suspected Fentanyl use.
-
Saskatchewan Country Music Awards: Hunter Brothers win big, Justin Labrash, Bart McKay and Tenille Arts all collect multiple awards
Assiniboia was bursting at the seams with country music talent as the south Saskatchewan community hosted the 34th annual SCMA awards over the weekend.
-
Advocates gather in Regina for annual JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) hosted its annual Walk to Cure Diabetes in the Queen City over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Orillia set to install more sharps containers for safe needle disposal
After significant safety concerns, Orillia residents will soon see more sharps disposal containers at busy parks and buildings.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash with bulldozer in Muskoka Lakes Township
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Muskoka Lakes Twp.
-
SIU investigating death after Police Interaction in Tay Township
The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man Saturday in Tay Township.
Saskatoon
-
Riversdale shooting deemed homicide, two women in custody: Saskatoon police
Two women in Saskatoon have been charged following a shooting in the Riversdale area.
-
Saskatchewan Country Music Awards: Hunter Brothers win big, Justin Labrash, Bart McKay and Tenille Arts all collect multiple awards
Assiniboia was bursting at the seams with country music talent as the south Saskatchewan community hosted the 34th annual SCMA awards over the weekend.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
3 have surrendered in Highway 11 police investigation in North Bay
Three people have surrendered in active investigation at the White Fawn Apartments on Highway 11 in North Bay on Sunday and police have reopened the road.
-
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.