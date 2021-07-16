VICTORIA -- Comox Valley RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say that 53-year-old Mary 'Laura Lee' Suuronen was reported missing on Thursday, July 15.

Family members told police that they had not heard from her in several days, which is unusual.

"It is highly out of character for Mary to disappear like this and it has her family very concerned," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release Friday.

"She does not appear to have any of her personal affects with her. She might require medical attention so it is important to call right away if you see her," said Terragni.

Suuronen, who goes by her middle name, Laura Lee, is described as a white woman who stands roughly 5'1" and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who spots Suuronen, or who may have information on her whereabouts, is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.