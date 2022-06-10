Family of man killed in Island logging truck crash seeks answers
The family of a 43-year-old man who died in a tragic crash involving a logging truck near Cumberland on May 24 is still struggling to find answers surrounding the man's death.
Summer Muzyka is the younger sister of Andrew Linklater, who was killed when a load of logs spilled off a truck rounding the corner where the Comox Valley Parkway connects to the Inland Island Highway on-ramp.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life," says Muzyka. "We feel lost and confused and devastated at the same time, so losing a person and not having any answers makes it even harder.”
Muzyka believes her brother had stopped on the on-ramp so his dog could go to the washroom. As he was heading back to the driver’s side of his pickup, the logs came towards him. A second person in the pickup not related to Linklater survived the crash.
“My sister-in-law and my mother have been reaching out to RCMP and just anyone that can give them information, leaving messages with ICBC and they don’t get anything back,” she says.
LOGGING TRUCK STATEMENT
The truck was owned by Klaus Posselt Logging, of Burns Lake, B.C., and was operating under a contract to Mosaic Forest Management.
The company supplied a statement to CTV News about the crash.
“Mosaic Forest Management is deeply saddened by this incident," the statement reads. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic event. This incident involved one of our contractors’ trucks on May 24. Mosaic is co-operating with the investigation currently underway.”
GENEROUS INDIVIDUAL
Muzyka describes her brother as a very generous individual who was well-known up and down Vancouver Island, largely as the operator of a roofing company.
She says he was in the Comox Valley working on a roofing job around the time the crash occurred.
“He loved the outdoors, whether it was going into the mountains to fish at a lake, going for a hike with his kids and fishing in the ocean, prawning, crabbing, (he) just loved it. He was very outdoorsy, never indoors,” she says.
She says he played a big part in every community that he worked in and was also very generous.
“One Thanksgiving, he bought 25 turkeys and gave them out," Muzyka says. "And he put people to work all the time that needed work."
She says Linklater will be remembered as a great father who was active in the community, participating in functions with his four children, including baseball and football.
ROAD CHANGES
It’s not known whether speed played a role in the crash, but Linklater’s family wants to know whether better signage designed for truckers or improvements at the crash location are needed.
“There’s a crosswalk right there, so even if there was someone crossing there, he would have not been able to stop," Muzyka says. "It’s clearly an issue that needs to be addressed and fixed."
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says its thoughts are with all involved in this tragic incident, and that the site has been inspected.
“We take our commitment to safety on provincial roads and highways very seriously," the ministry said in a statement to CTV News.
"When a crash occurs on a provincial highway, ministry staff visit the site to conduct a thorough review of the location, including its condition, speed limit and nearby signs. This often involves our engineering staff to assess technical considerations at the site. In any serious incident, we also communicate with the RCMP during its investigation."
“While the ministry’s review after this incident did not find the need for changes at this crash site, the ministry will consider any recommendations that may arise as a result of the coroner’s report or further discussion with the RCMP,” the statement continues.
GOFUNDME
An online fundraiser with a goal of $20,000 has been created for Linklater’s widow and four children, who range in age from 11 to 20.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Motorists left stranded on the road as soaring gas prices run tanks on empty
Soaring gas prices are leaving some motorists stranded mid-drive, as many are unable to afford a full tank of gas.
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
Parliamentary committee report slams government's handling of Afghan refugee crisis
A parliamentary report slams the government for its slow response in handling the Afghan refugee crisis while issuing recommendations on how it can help bring Afghans to Canada faster.
What is Bill C-21? A look at the proposed firearm legislation and its implications
What does Bill C-21 propose to do? From a handgun 'freeze' to 'red' and 'yellow' flag laws, CTVNews.ca explores the federal government's proposed firearm legislation.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
Montreal-area library holds firm on drag queen storytime event after 'disparaging' remarks
A Montreal-area library is holding firm to its decision to host a storytime event with local drag queen Barbada de Barbades, even after receiving criticism on social media.
Vancouver
-
Years after family sought asylum at B.C. border, teen attending UBC on $80K scholarship
Five years ago, Ashki Shkur and her family crossed the border into B.C. as asylum-seekers – and next week, she will be crossing the stage at her high school graduation.
-
'Let's do something with these grapes': How a tiny vineyard and a big idea are helping rebuild Lytton
Just across the river from where the Village of Lytton once stood sits a small vineyard that was somehow unscathed by last summer's devastating wildfire.
-
Mother pleads for information 2 months after daughter's disappearance
More than two months after Tatyanna Harrison's disappearance, her mother is desperate for new leads – and frustrated by the initial response from police.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in Chinatown killings dropped off near social services hub in Edmonton: RCMP
The RCMP have confirmed that officers from the Parkland detachment transported the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown last month to Edmonton just days before the killings.
-
Pilot program addressing unsecured vacant properties showing early successes: EFRS
A pilot program seeking to bring accountability to neighbourhoods where derelict and vacant properties become safety risks is already showing positive results, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says.
-
Time to ban ads for pickups and gas? Why an Alberta doctor is part of that charge
Citing a federal law banning cigarette ads, a group of Canadian doctors is calling on Ottawa to outlaw commercials for fossil fuel products like pickup trucks and gasoline.
Toronto
-
Justin Bieber reveals 'serious' health condition causing face paralysis
Justin Bieber has opened up about his health after cancelling two concerts in Toronto earlier this week saying he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left him with a form of facial paralysis.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Calls mount for Ford government to recover public money from disgraced Ontario doctor
The door is locked at a doctor’s office in North Etobicoke after a crackdown by a provincial regulator found the physician faked some 42,000 procedures that Ontario’s public health-care system paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for.
-
Transport Canada to pause random testing at airports as pressure mounts to end remaining COVID measures
The federal government has announced that it will be temporarily suspending mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Canadian airports for vaccinated travellers beginning June 11, before moving randomized testing off-site as of July 1.
Calgary
-
Calgary Police Service member charged with harassment for off-duty conduct
A Calgary police officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty incident.
-
Sport sidelined: Many recreational activities struggling to find staff post-pandemic
Calgary's recreational facilities and recreational sports leagues are struggling with a shortage of referees and lifeguards
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Friday night in southeast Calgary
A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Montreal
-
Montreal police arrest 12 following alleged bullying, street gang activity at 2 high schools
Montreal police say they have arrested 12 people, including nine minors, in relation to unrelated cases of alleged gang activity and bullying at two high schools in the boroughs of Anjou and Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
16-year-old injured in Villeray shooting
A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday night in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood but is not sustaining any life-threatening injuries, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
Atlantic
-
N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint
A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating
The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mother accused of leaving newborn in garbage bin previously received treatment for addiction: court records
A Winnipeg mother who’s accused of leaving her newborn daughter in a garbage bin struggled with addiction and homelessness, according to court records.
-
Teen girl kicked in head, assaulted by group in school field: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenage girl was kicked in the head and assaulted by a group of people in a school field on Thursday night.
-
'Seemed like he was stalking us': Winnipeg man shares close encounter with coyote
A Winnipeg man is sharing his close encounter with a coyote on Thursday while he was walking his dog.
Kitchener
-
Ontario gas prices expected to set new record this weekend
Gas prices are once again on the cusp of hitting a new all-time high in Ontario, with the current record of 214.9 cents per litre expected to be eclipsed this weekend.
-
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
-
Local nurse frantically searching for lost dog
An Elora woman is on a desperate mission to find her dog who went missing at a park in Quebec.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges
A Regina man has been sentenced to life in prison for two first-degree murder charges, with eligibility of parole in 25 years.
-
Crown appeals acquittal of former doctor accused of sexual assault
The Crown is appealing the acquittal of a former Regina doctor who was accused of seven counts of sexual assault against five former patients.
-
Treaty Four schools celebrate graduates with nearly 10 km walk
While some may have hid from Friday’s rain, a group tied up their running shoes and hit the pavement in celebration.
Barrie
-
104 charges laid in drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County
Police have laid more than 100 charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.
-
OPP investigates 'suspicious death' after woman's body is found in Collingwood home
Provincial police are investigating a "suspicious death" after officers found a woman's body Friday morning.
-
Sleeping family escapes house fire thanks to working smoke alarms
Officials credit working smoke alarms for alerting a sleeping family that their home was on fire.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police lay dozens of charges in catalytic converter theft investigation
Nine people have been charged following a Saskatoon police investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
-
-
Moe returns from trip abroad to defend province's education funding
Premier Scott Moe returned to Saskatoon Friday from a two-day trip trip filled with more than 40 meetings in New York and Washington D.C., and he was defending his government’s level of funding to education in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
$67 contest burger turning heads on Manitoulin Island
A new burger joint on Manitoulin Island is turning some heads with its enormous contest burger, the #MWTF burger, (Manitoulin What the F#&%).
-
OPP celebrates northern Ontario heroes
Six-year-old Jackson True had the largest grin on his face after he was honoured Friday at an OPP awards ceremony in North Bay for saving his family from their house fire last year.
-
Grieving Sudbury mother frustrated by ongoing graveside thefts
After having several things stolen from her late son's gravesite, a Sudbury area mother is determined to help stop the thefts at a local cemetery.