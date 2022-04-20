Family of 5 rescued from Victoria house fire after gas poured through home's mail slot
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped their Victoria home as it was destroyed by a suspicious fire overnight.
Yuriy Vyshnevskyy, a Ukrainian Catholic church pastor, says he woke up around 1 a.m. to his wife frantically calling out to him from the first floor of their home.
A mother, father and three children were all inside the home when the fire broke out.
She was awoken by a "gulp, gulp" sound as gasoline was being poured through the mail slot next to their front door, Vyshnevskyy said.
Before Vyshnevskyy reached the bottom of the stairs, the gasoline was set ablaze while his three daughters, ages 5, 7 and 11, slept upstairs.
Firefighters were called to the two-storey heritage home at 1112 Caledonia Ave. at 1:15 a.m. and immediately found the mother clinging to a second-storey window as the house burned.
"The flames were going from the ground level all the way to the roof," Victoria fire battalion chief Doug Carey told CTV News. "There was also a female occupant of the house clinging to the window ledge on the left side of the house here."
Firefighters attacked the flames with hoses while others got a ladder up to the window and rescued the woman from the ledge.
"The father ran down the stairs through the flames to escape the house," Carey said. "The mom woke up the children, took them into the one bedroom and shut the door behind her and then passed one child through the window to dad below, then another child down."
"The third child didn't wait," Carey said. "She jumped and was injured slightly on her way down."
Vyshnevskyy said his eldest daughter was treated in hospital for cuts she sustained from broken glass in the window frame.
The daughter who jumped received stitches and is "in good condition," Carey said. "The parents are both really shaken."
A mother, father and three children were all inside the home when the fire broke out at 1112 Caledonia Ave. (CTV News)
A two-year-old tabby cat, named Tony, was found during an initial search of the building.
"He was totally unconscious, I thought he was deceased," the battalion chief said. "Our crews used a special pet resuscitation device – it goes over the nose of the cat – they gave him oxygen and Tony's now in stable condition at the central Victoria animal hospital."
Seventeen firefighters and six trucks responded to the blaze.
"This fire is suspicious and under investigation by Victoria police and Victoria fire," Carey said.
Cook Street remained closed to traffic at Caledonia Avenue on Wednesday morning, while investigators combed the scene.
UKRAINIAN CATHOLIC CHURCH PROPERTY
According to the Victoria Heritage Foundation, the home was completed in 1891 by renowned architect and former Victoria mayor John Teague.
The house currently belongs to the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker, located next door.
Phone calls to the church went unanswered Wednesday morning.
With files from Robert Buffam and Kirk Duncan
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
'I was speechless': Driver going to pick up kid from school stopped in vehicle with no doors, seatbelts
A driver left B.C. Mounties so speechless earlier this month, the police agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle with no comment.
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
Canada's annual rate of inflation highest since 1991: StatCan
The annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in over 31 years, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds still displaced by November floods in Merritt, B.C., recovery slowed by cold weather
Hundreds of Merritt, B.C., residents are still displaced after flooding devastated the city last November.
-
'I was speechless': Driver going to pick up kid from school stopped in vehicle with no doors, seatbelts
A driver left B.C. Mounties so speechless earlier this month, the police agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle with no comment.
-
Man dies, another seriously injured after both were ejected from ATV in B.C.'s Okanagan
An ATV crash in B.C.'s Okanagan became deadly over the weekend after two men rolled down a steep embankment and were ejected from the vehicle, Mounties say.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to support arriving Ukrainians with health care, jobs and education
Ukrainians who temporarily move to Alberta as the Russian invasion continues in their home country will immediately be able to access health care, go to school and get help to find work.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Freeland, allies walk out of G20 meeting over Russian participation
Canadian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, joined allies in staging a walkout of a G20 meeting in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday in protest of Russia's involvement.
Toronto
-
Ontario unlikely to see provincewide handgun ban, Ford suggests
The answer to fighting gun crime in Ontario isn’t a provincewide handgun ban but a continued effort to fund police services tasked with locating those that wield them illegally, Premier Doug Ford says.
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Man stabbed in neck in unprovoked attack at Toronto subway station
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a Toronto subway station late on Tuesday night, police say.
Calgary
-
Spring snowstorm wreaks havoc on Calgary roads
Some Calgary neighbourhoods remain blanketed by snow as the city faced far more snow than what was initially predicted in Tuesday's storm.
-
Pandemic parenting: the pleasures and pitfalls of relaxed health measures in Alberta
Mothers who gave birth during the pandemic are still finding themselves adjusting to the "new normal," some with trepidation and others with joy.
-
Royal Tyrrell Museum says summer camp gender quotas ensure girls are included
A world-renowned paleontology museum in Drumheller, Alta. says the withholding of dinosaur summer camp spots based on gender is designed to encourage girls to participate.
Montreal
-
28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member, his son. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal's Centre-Sud.
-
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh 'appreciates' Quebec's recognition of a housing crisis
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh 'appreciates' that Francois Legault's CAQ government recognizes for the first time the existence of a housing crisis in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
RCMP's inability to track officers during N.S. killings questioned at inquiry
Lawyers at the public inquiry into Canada's worst mass shooting are asking why -- in an era when teens use apps to locate each other -- the RCMP lacked technology to track their officers on foot.
-
Halifax police say no threat to public after suspicious package found in playground
Investigators aren’t saying what was in a suspicious package that prompted the closure of portion of a major Halifax road Wednesday, but they gave the all clear in the early afternoon.
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
Winnipeg
-
Significant precipitation expected this weekend in Manitoba; flooding possible in hardest hit areas
Overland flooding could happen in the coming days as significant precipitation could be arriving this weekend.
-
Avian flu confirmed in wild bird samples from southern Manitoba
The province has confirmed the presence of avian influenza has been found in two different wild bird samples in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death after man dies in fire
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a man died in a fire.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy and meeting with local Muslim leaders for Ramadan.
-
Walmart arsonist sentenced to 18 months in prison
A man who pleaded guilty in arsons at three Walmart stores across Waterloo region last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.
-
TVDSB approves mask requirement despite lack of enforcement mechanisms
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
SGI warns of another text scam circulating
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is warning customers about another scam circulating via text.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
Barrie
-
Barrie celebrities hit the dance floor to raise money for children with disabilities
Local celebrities are putting on their dancing shoes for a friendly competition of fancy footwork for a good cause.
-
Sleeping motorist drives into swamp: OPP
Provincial police officers pulled on their boots to help a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel and ended up in a sticky situation.
-
Proposed phosphorus recycling facility in Holland Marsh gets boost from province
The Ontario government announced a $24 million investment over the next three years to support a plan to build a facility in the Holland Marsh to reduce phosphorus pollution that flows into the Holland River and Lake Simcoe.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon driving conditions 'challenging' after spring snowstorm
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers and pedestrians to be careful after mixed precipitation, dropping temperatures and blowing snow.
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
Northern Ontario
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Man held captive, tortured for two days in Timmins
Timmins police are investigating a 'twisted, bizarre' case of a man held captive and tortured by two women over two days.
-
Sault police charge several suspects, seize $170K in illegal drugs in joint forces operation
In a joint operation dubbed 'Project Carbon Copy,' police in Sault Ste. Marie arrested four suspects and seized narcotics with a street value of $170,000.