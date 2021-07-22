VICTORIA -- A man who died in a house fire north of Duncan, B.C., on Tuesday is being remembered as a humble and kind-hearted plumber with a contagious laugh.

Family identified the victim as Nathan Haslam, according to an online fundraising page set up for his mother, Rebecca Haslam, who also lived on the property in a separate home.

The page says Rebecca saw Nathan’s house was on fire and she immediately called 911. “They directed her to leave the property,” the page says.

The North Cowichan Fire Department responded to the blaze at 6900-block of Hall Road before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Her home was luckily untouched and her animals are being cared for by family,” the page says. “The devastation of losing her only child caused her to have a heart attack. She is being monitored at Cowichan District Hospital and is awaiting further health investigations that will take place in Victoria.”

Nathan worked for JLS Plumbing & Mechanical in Duncan for more than 10 years, according to the fundraiser.

He did not have house insurance, according to the fundraiser, and any money raised will help his family offset the financial burden of his loss and the loss of the home.

“Rebecca is currently on long-term disability after an emotional fight against lung cancer,” the page says. “She is a vibrant, positive and compassionate person who has worked as a Health Care Aide for several years at various facilities in the Cowichan Valley. Nathan was her whole world.”

Police said Wednesday they do not believe the fire is suspicious.