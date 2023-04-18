Fairy Creek old-growth protesters celebrate as contempt prosecution has 'collapsed'

People take part in a peace circle along a logging road in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) People take part in a peace circle along a logging road in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario