Fair rides and games returning to Mayfair Shopping Centre

For the second year in a row, and back by popular demand, an all-ages fair will be returning to Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria.

West Coast Amusements will be setting up its midway later this month, which promises to be even more exciting than last year, according to organizers.

Fairgoers can expect their favorite rides, food and carnival games all catering to the young and old.

The fun kicks off on Thursday, April 27, at 3 p.m. and runs through April 30 at the corner of Blanshard and Finlayson streets.

"We are super excited," said Rishi Sharma, marketing coordinator for Central Walk, the parent company of Mayfair Shopping Centre.

"This year we will be having more exciting rides, and this year the idea is to have rides for all ages," he said.

"So even the small kids will have carousels and other small rides," he added. "Lots more food and options, so it will be fun."

Sharma says last year's event was such a success for the community and the shopping centre that there was high demand to bring it back again.

Though the midway will take away parking on the ground level, Sharma says there is plenty of underground and rooftop parking onsite to accommodate people attending the fair, as well as regular shoppers.

Admission to the grounds is free, but visitors must pay for rides, food and games.

More information on dates, times and ticket costs can be found on the Mayfair Shopping Centre website.