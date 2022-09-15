'Extremely frustrating': Nanaimo residents discuss grappling with family doctor shortage

People in one of Vancouver Island’s largest cities are expressing frustration with their ongoing searches for family doctors – which has been an issue province-wide.

Nanaimo, B.C., resident Nancy Smith says she’s been looking for a new family physician since her doctor retired in July 2019 – and calls the current search "appalling."

"As I’m getting older I would really like to secure a doctor before I need a doctor," she told CTV News on Thursday.

The 59-year-old is relying on virtual apps like Telus Health for prescription refills. She says she’s avoided walk-in clinics like the one at Port Place Shopping Centre downtown.

By 11 a.m. Thursday morning, the clinic had a board up saying it would take 15 people at 5:30 p.m.

"Anything I’m going for, it doesn’t feel like an emergency so I don’t want to take up other people’s time with the doctors," said Smith.

She worries about the lack of routine screenings that’ve fallen off the radar since losing her doctor.

"And potentially that could be life-threatening," she added.

MAYOR WEIGHS IN

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog says even though the matter falls under provincial jurisdiction, he fields calls from residents asking for help finding physicians who may be taking patients.

"There’s no doubt everything north of the Malahat – we are underserved in a whole series of ranges, let alone family physicians as well," said Krog. "And that’s been a chronic problem for a very long time."

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Health touted a list of supports it has announced or is working on to improve the strains across the health-care system.

For example, the province has recently unveiled $118-million in temporary funding for family physicians to help pay overhead costs – in the interest of keeping clinics open.

The ministry also says it’s committed to changing the current payment model, which has long been criticized by family doctors.

"We know the onus on increasing primary care services can’t simply be on family doctors," added ministry spokesperson Matthew Wigmore. "That’s why team-based care, through the soon-to-be-announced Nanaimo Primary Care Network, will be important to this region."

Nanaimo’s mayor tells CTV News he personally meets with new resident doctors, promoting the city as an attractive place to practice. Krog stopped short of suggesting more drastic measures.

"Some communities are desperate and are providing housing for physicians or talking about doing it," he said.

"I don’t know that the taxpayers of Nanaimo would approve of that when you consider that many other employers are also facing staffing shortages," he said.

The group Doctors of BC estimates nearly one-million British Columbians do not have access to a family doctor.

Nanaimo’s Hali Doan says she and her five-month-old son are among them as well.

"I’ve looked within Nanaimo. I’ve also looked to Parksville, Qualicum, Ladysmith," she said.

"Everywhere is either not even taking a waitlist or no one is available. It’s extremely frustrating," said Doan.