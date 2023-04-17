'Extremely concerning': Elementary student finds packet of fentanyl on Nanaimo school grounds

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is reminding students never to handle suspicious items after a packet containing fentanyl was found by an elementary school student and then taken home.

"It’s extremely concerning that this was found on a school site," said Dale Burgos, director of communications of the school district.

The incident happened Friday after school at École Quarterway Elementary on Bowen Road in Nanaimo.

A student found a packet containing a suspicious substance and took it home telling his parent immediately.

The parent, who doesn't want to be identified, took these photos of the suspicious substance in a plastic baggy with red dice on it.

The packet containing the fentanyl is shown. (Submitted)

The packet containing the fentanyl is shown. (Submitted)

The parent ended up contacting the school district and the Nanaimo RCMP. It was later tested and found to contain fentanyl.

A letter was emailed to parents Sunday, notifying them of the incident and to reiterate that students should never handle suspicious items they find.

"If you do find a suspicious substance do not touch it, do not pick it up," said Burgos. "Let a responsible adult know at the school. If there’s no one at school, call 911."

The schools district adds that this a very uncommon occurrence and that school grounds are patrolled by staff before students arrive for anything suspicious on a daily basis.

École Quarterway Elementary in Nanaimo is pictured. (CTV News)