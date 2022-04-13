Explosives team called after artillery shell discovered at Vancouver Island scrapyard: RCMP

The old artillery shell is pictured. (Campbell River RCMP) The old artillery shell is pictured. (Campbell River RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions

Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 87 senators are now on the 'stop list' or 'black list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario