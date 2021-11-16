'Expect major congestion': Malahat highway reopens to alternating traffic

Victoria -

The Malahat highway reopened to single-lane alternating traffic Tuesday morning.

Road maintenance contractor Emcon Services says a geotechnical assessment of a portion of the highway that was heavily damaged by floodwaters Monday is now complete.

Work crews are planning to partially reopen the highway between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Heavy rainfall and ground instability forced the closure of the main highway between Victoria and the Cowichan Valley on Monday afternoon.

The closure stranded countless travellers and prompted BC Ferries to operate the Mill Bay ferry across the Saanich Inlet overnight.

Hundreds of cars were already lined up at the Brentwood Bay ferry terminal, waiting to cross the inlet, by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One woman waiting in the line said local residents had provided coffee and blankets to those waiting to board the small ferry.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that an "unbelievable" amount of rain flooded the Malahat in the Goldstream area.

"I don’t think anyone has seen the kind of rain they’ve seen in Goldstream," Farnworth said. "It's just unbelievable."

"The crews, contractors, search and rescue people, everybody involved in this emergency over the past 24 hours has done just an incredible job, not just here on the island but all over the province," Farnworth added.

Emcon is urging drivers to only travel the Malahat if it is absolutely necessary.

A DriveBC highway camera looks south at the Malahat highway from Goldstream Park at Finlayson Arm Road.: Nov. 16, 2021

"I would expect major congestion," an Emcon spokesperson told CFAX 1070 on Tuesday. "The Malahat can be congested on a good day... please only travel if it's essential."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.