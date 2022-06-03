Estuary restoration to save salmon habitat from climate change in Campbell River, B.C.

More than 38,000 cubic metres of fill was shifted or trucked in the first phase to create habitat for all five species of salmon, as well as steelhead and cutthroat trout that use the estuary at various points in their life cycles. (File photo/Flathead Lake Biological Station) More than 38,000 cubic metres of fill was shifted or trucked in the first phase to create habitat for all five species of salmon, as well as steelhead and cutthroat trout that use the estuary at various points in their life cycles. (File photo/Flathead Lake Biological Station)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What does Doug Ford's win mean for federal parties?

The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) stands alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford as they make an announcement at a Honda plant in Alliston, Ont., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario