Esquimalt seeks input on revamping parking bylaw, long-term strategy

Esquimalt seeks input on revamping parking bylaw, long-term strategy

The municipality is seeking public feedback from residents about their current parking habits and requirements. (CTV News) The municipality is seeking public feedback from residents about their current parking habits and requirements. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario