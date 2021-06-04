ESQUIMALT, B.C. -- Producing a high school musical has been a challenge for many schools during the pandemic. For one Island school, selling tickets is also cause for concern, and it’s asking the public for help.

After months of effort, the Esquimalt High musical theatre program is excited to present its virtual production: “The Theory of Relativity.”

The musical presents a collection of stories highlighting themes of reflection, resilience, growth, and interconnectedness.

Thirty-eight students in Grades 9 to 12 spent months planning and preparing for the show, which the school’s music teacher says will have audiences laughing and crying.

After the costs of recording and hosting the virtual production, however, it’s the cast and crew who have been crying.

“Our musical theater production is a piece of our music program, which is a piece of our fine arts program at our school and something we are very proud of,” says Kaehlen Allison, the music theatre teacher at Esquimalt High School.

“But we also operate based on our ticket sales, and so, essentially, we go into a deficit and then hope and cross our fingers that we will make all the money back.”

As difficult as this year has been, she adds, the production has given students the unique opportunity to explore musical theatre in a new way.

This year, they have incorporated alumni, family, community members and staff from around the district into the show.

You can support the theatre program and students by purchasing tickets for this weekend’s show to help recoup some of the costs of the production and make it a big success.

There are several options to view the show, including scheduled show times, an "on-demand" version and a described video version written and recorded by students. Closed captioning is also available.

For more information on how to purchase tickets for “The Theory of Relativity,” visit the event page on Facebook or go directly to the purchase page.