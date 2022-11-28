Esquimalt firefighters issue safety warning after several people fall hanging Christmas lights
The Esquimalt Fire Department is offering safety tips on how to safely hang Christmas lights and decorations after the fire department was called to several reports of people falling from ladders this season.
Cpt. Chris Buie with the Esquimalt Fire Department broke down these simple-to-follow steps on Monday while speaking with CTV News.
First, check the weather and make sure it’s a decent day to work outside. Wet conditions should be avoided.
Second, have a helper hold the ladder and spot you while you climb. Buie stressed that climbing a ladder should never be done without a helper.
Third, Buie said to make sure the ladder is set up at a good angle, so it’s not too steep for climbing, and has four points of contact.
Both feet of the ladder should have contact with the ground and the rails at the top should have contact with the structure that the ladder is leaning against.
The ladder should also have a least two rungs above the point of contact, and if you're going up on the roof there should be a minimum of three rungs above the point of contact.
"Another key points is, we don’t want to see people leaning out too far," said the fire captain.
"That’s where you’re going to see injuries happen," he said. "People tend to overreach their ability and capability and that’s where you’re going to find most of the issues. It's what we’re experiencing now with some falls."
Buie said falls from ladders while hanging Christmas lights are typical at this time of year and hopes these tips will help keep people safe.
