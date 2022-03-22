Esquimalt crews respond to oil spill in Gorge Creek

Township of Esquimalt crews responded to an "oil sheen" at Gorge Creek after community members reported seeing the oil on Tuesday.

The municipality says booms have been set up along the creek to contain the spill, while crews investigate the cause of the sheen.

"Immediately, Esquimalt had their crews down here and were setting up booms," said Dorothy Chambers, a Salmon In The City watershed steward.

"There are also crews going back up the storm drain and flipping manhole lids to try to isolate a junction," she said. "Perhaps [that's] where the oil came from."

Esquimalt says it's too early to say what the source of the oil is, but staff are looking at the township's drain network.

"The public is reminded to be careful with what enters storm water collection systems," said the township in a release Tuesday, noting that whatever enters storm drains can make their way into marine environments.

"Paints, oils and other hazardous materials need to be disposed of properly."

Chambers adds that a spill like this could kill ducks and spawning herring if it isn't cleaned up fast enough.

Esquimalt says the spill response is ongoing and asks that community members give workers space to respond to and investigate the oil sheen.

Anyone who spots a spill is asked to call the municipality at 1-800-663-3456.