Esquimalt Buccaneer Days, Langford Luxton Spring Fair returning in May

Two community-favourite events are returning to Esquimalt and Langford this month.

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days is returning from May 13 to May 15 after a two-year hiatus due the pandemic.

The week after that, the Luxton Spring Fair will return to Langford with rides and games.

ESQUIMALT SCHEDULE

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days has been taking place for more than 60 years, and this year's event will include its iconic parade, a midway, a dance, games, dog agility demonstrations, and skydivers.

The parade's set to take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday along Esquimalt Road between Dominion Road and Admirals Road.

Meanwhile, the midway will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, the marketplace will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while food booths will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the food booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Esquimalt Buccaneer Days is located at the Archie Browning Sport Centre and Bullen Park.

LUXTON SPRING FAIR

Carnival rides and games will return to the Luxton Spring Fair at the Luxton Grounds in Langford from May 19 to May 22.

The grounds will open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the fair will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Besides the games and rides, a showcase of the region's heritage museum and antique farm equipment will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Vendor booths and a blacksmith will also be open during the same weekend hours.

All fair hours are subject to change due to weather, organizers say.