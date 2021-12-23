Esquimalt, B.C. rec centre re-opening as vaccine clinic next month

As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in B.C., the Township of Esquimalt has announced it will convert a portion of the Archie Browning Sports Centre back into a vaccine clinic.

The rec centre was previously used as a vaccine clinic in spring 2021, before resuming normal activities in the fall.

Starting in January, the rec centre's curling rink will be used once again as a vaccine clinic for Island Health.

Other portions of the sports centre, including rinks for public skating and ice hockey, will not be affected by the clinic.

"The township is proud to be a part of the public health effort to increase our community’s protection against COVID-19," said Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins in a statement Wednesday.

While the vaccine clinic will not open until sometime in January, the curling rink has already been closed so that the space can be set up for clinic use.

"We know this early ice closure must be truly frustrating for our curling community and appreciate their understanding," said Desjardins. "Curling has a long history in Esquimalt and we hope for a full season next year."

While an exact opening date has not been determined yet, Esquimalt says the Archie Browning Sports Centre will be added to Island Health's online list of vaccine clinics once it comes online in the new year.