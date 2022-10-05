Escaped African cats kill domestic cat in Qualicum Beach, B.C.

The B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) has confirmed that two African servals are on the loose in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island.

The exotic cats have killed a domestic cat, according to the BC SPCA.

"Residents should remain vigilant and keep dogs on-leash while walking, and keep domestic cats indoors," said the BC SPCA in a social media post Wednesday.

The BCCOS says it received a call from the owner of the servals saying the exotic cats had been lost.

The conservation service also received other reports of the two servals "roaming rural Qualicum Beach."

The BCCOS says it provided the owner with advice on what to do, and referred them to local animal control and the BC SPCA, since African servals are technically considered domestic pets and not wildlife, therefore falling outside the purview of the BCCOS.

African servals do not fall under B.C.'s controlled alien species regulations and can be owned in the province as pets.

Owning the exotic cats as pets is controversial, however. The BC SPCA says servals "are difficult to contain in a home or enclosure setting" and that they're not easily house-trained.

"These wild cats are not much bigger than a medium-size dog, but they still retain their wild instincts and are cunning escape artists," reads the BC SPCA's information page on the animal.

Earlier this year, an exotic cat was scooped up by conservation officers in Vancouver.

There was some debate on whether the animal was a "savannah cat" or a serval, but either way, both animals are banned as pets in the city under the municipality's animal control bylaw.

The BCCOS says that anyone who spots the African servals in the Qualicum Beach area should not approach them and call local animal control or the BC SPCA.