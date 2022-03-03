Environmental law group files suit against B.C. government over access to Fairy Creek area

The remains of a cut block is seen in the background with a destroyed car in the foreground in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. People who have declared themselves "land defenders" claim the vehicle was destroyed by the RCMP as they protested logging in the surrounding area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward The remains of a cut block is seen in the background with a destroyed car in the foreground in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. People who have declared themselves "land defenders" claim the vehicle was destroyed by the RCMP as they protested logging in the surrounding area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario