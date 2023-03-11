Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C.
Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years.
Lawyer Ian Miron with Ecojustice Canada said the company had been dropped from a Federal Court lawsuit filed by the David Suzuki Foundation and World Wildlife Fund Canada last year challenging the Canadian government's continual renewal of the permits.
Miron, who represents the two groups, said the permits formerly held by Exxon covered “really environmentally significant areas” off the B.C. coast.
ExxonMobil spokeswoman Margot Bruce-O'Connell confirmed the company gave up nine permits it held in B.C. but refused to comment further.
Miron said the groups' legal challenge remains active against Chevron Canada, which also holds long-standing permits in the province.
He said a “policy-based moratorium” prohibits oil and gas exploration in marine protected areas off the B.C. coast, but it's not legally binding and the existence of the permits undermines environmental protection and conservation efforts.
“It can be lifted at any time. It's subject to change at the whims of the government of the day,” Miron said. “The concern was that the fact that these permits exist, they are impeding the full conservation of those areas, and there was a risk that they could have opened them up and gone in to drill.”
Miron said the driving concern behind the court action is that a policy-based moratorium doesn't fully protect ecologically sensitive areas on the B.C. coast including Queen Charlotte Sound and the Hecate Strait.
“Drilling is a possibility at some point,” he said. “These have been identified as really important, ecologically important areas and they should be fully protected, and they're not currently fully protected.”
Jay Ritchlin, B.C. and western director-general for the David Suzuki Foundation, said in a statement the relinquishment by ExxonMobil “is an encouraging move.”
“Oil and gas leases have no place in B.C.'s offshore. Now is the time for Chevron and other permit holders to follow suit,” Ritchlin said.
Representatives from Chevron Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In July 2022, the David Suzuki Foundation and World Wildlife Fund Canada filed an application in Federal Court claiming the minister of natural resources wrongfully extended the terms of oil and gas permits owned by the firms.
The permits fall within the Scott Islands Protected Marine Area and the Hecate Strait/Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs Marine Protected Area.
The environmental groups claim in court that the indefinite extensions of the terms of those permits are unlawful and contravene the Canada Petroleum Resources Act.
“Both protected areas are of outstanding ecological value and vulnerable to damage from human impacts, including oil and gas activities,” the court application states.
The permits were originally issued in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and the framework to issue them was changed twice in 1980s.
When the rules changed, permit holders like Chevron and ExxonMobil were supposed to negotiate with the minister of natural resources to convert them into exploration licences “within a prescribed time.”
“They did not do so,” the environmental groups claim. “To this day, the permits have not been converted into exploration licences.”
The David Suzuki Foundation and WWF Canada allege the permits should therefore be surrendered.
With ExxonMobil relinquishing its permits, the company has been dropped as a respondent from the court case, but it remains active against Chevron, the minister of natural resources and the Attorney General of Canada.
Miron says offshore oil and gas exploration in British Columbia has been an “open question for the past several decades.”
He says the approval of the Bay du Nord oil project off Newfoundland last year by the federal government indicates that the B.C. coast is not immune to oil and gas activity since the current moratorium could one day be lifted.
“There is a level of discomfort with the finality of that moratorium and that concern is kind of driving the action here,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Quake swarms at neighbouring Alaska volcanoes raise concerns
Not one but two volcanoes on the same island in Alaska's Aleutian chain were rocked by earthquakes on Friday, prompting concerns about a possible eruption.
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall
This week, the go-to bank for U.S. tech startups came rapidly unglued, leaving its high-powered customers and investors in limbo.
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
Vancouver
-
B.C.-wide warrant issued for Coquitlam man wanted on assault charges
A B.C.-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted on charges including assault and abusing an animal.
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C.
Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years.
Edmonton
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.
-
Autopsies find pair killed by 'multiple' gunshot wounds: police
Police have confirmed two people who died earlier this week were fatally shot.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
15-year-old charged after online threat made to Mississauga, Ont. high school
Another teenager has been charged in connection with a social media threat made to a Mississauga high school on Thursday.
Calgary
-
'It’s a war zone': Drop-In Centre clients complain of human rights violations amid calls for facility improvements
Calls are growing louder for facility improvements to the Calgary Drop-in Centre as clients who held their silence for months now speak out in the hopes of more humane livable conditions.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing Manitoba man
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who was reported missing early Thursday morning.
-
Fifth skier triggered fatal slide: Avalanche Canada report
Avalanche Canada has published details of the avalanche that killed three heli-skiers near Invermere last week.
Montreal
-
Quebec truckers worry SAAQ hold-up will force them to park their rigs
As frustrated motorists continue to deal with long lineups at Quebec's automobile insurance board (SAAQ), truck drivers are worried that they won't be able to leave the province come April 1.
-
Racialized communities share stories of grief and loss with Montreal police chief
At a church in Little Burgundy Friday night, crime victims from Montreal's Black and racialized communities gathered to share their stories with city officials -- including the new police chief, Fady Dagher.
-
Montreal police investigate assault with a weapon in Saint-Michel
A man is recovering in hospital after being assaulted with a weapon at an apartment in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-
One person dead following a fatal crash in N.B.: RCMP
An individual is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Black River Bridge, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Bud Grant, stoic coach of powerful Blue Bombers teams, dies at 95
Bud Grant, who won four Grey Cups as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach and would later lead the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl losses, has died. He was 95.
-
The Forks closes another river trail section for the season
The Forks has shut down another section of its skating trail along the Red River for the season.
-
Einarson set for trip to Sweden seeking first world curling title
CALGARY -- Kerri Einarson looked at Facebook on Friday and saw a memory flash on the screen from March 2020, before life as she knew it came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Kitchener Rangers clinch playoff spot
The Kitchener Rangers are heading to the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.
-
Woolwich road closed after collision
Police have closed Bridge Street in Woolwich Township following a collision that saw a vehicle leave the roadway.
Regina
-
Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.
Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel across the southern half of the province on Saturday.
-
Regina Bypass closed due to crash involving semis
Emergency services in Regina responded to the scene of a 'major collision' involving multiple semi trailers.
-
1 person injured following house fire on Quebec Street: Regina fire
Firefighters are investigating after one person received minor burns following a house fire in central Regina.
Barrie
-
Police and Coast Guard warn residents of ice-breaking near Beausoleil Island this week
The Canadian Coast Guard and OPP are warning residents off of South Georgian Bay that icebreaking operations will begin this week.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospital
Barrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
-
Sask. biggest cheerleading competition descends on Warman
Saskatchewan’s biggest cheerleading and dance competition is celebrating 16 years.
-
'Be part of a good, wholesome event': Saskatoon’s seedy Saturday returns
Saskatoon’s seed exchange and eco-fair will return after several years of pandemic measures kept the event closed.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city's south end
Timmins police are investigating an incident involving a firearm that took place in the city’s south end Friday afternoon.
-
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say
Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.