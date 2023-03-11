Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C.

A tanker pulls into an ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero A tanker pulls into an ExxonMobil fuel storage and distribution facility in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario