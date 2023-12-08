Environment Canada warns of snow, high winds on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island could see up to 10 centimetres of snow at high elevations Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

While inland regions of the island are forecast to see the highest accumulation, areas of eastern Vancouver Island from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River could see two centimetres and Port Alberni could see up to five centimetres, according to the weather service.

Rain will begin Friday night, turning to snow as a frontal system moves in and the temperature drops Saturday morning, according to forecasters.

"Wet snow may reach sea level but generally no significant accumulation is expected for most areas," Environment Canada said.

Any sea-level accumulation will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to rise later Saturday and freezing levels are forecast to rise to near 2,000 metres.

Meanwhile, a wind warning is in effect on northern Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, with southeast gusts of 110 km/h expected Saturday morning and afternoon.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," Environment Canada said. "High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."