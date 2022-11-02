Environment Canada warns another atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, wind to Vancouver Island

Another atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to much of Vancouver Island starting Thursday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall in areas between Victoria, Nanaimo, Courtenay and Campbell River, B.C.

The special weather statement also covers areas of the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Southeasterly winds of 40 to 60 km/h are forecasted, with gusts expected to reach 80 km/h, according to the weather office.

The wind and rain are expected to intensify Thursday evening and into Friday morning before tapering off on Friday afternoon.

"Atmospheric rivers vary in intensity and impacts," Environment Canada said in a statement Wednesday. "This atmospheric river is expected to be similar in strength to the most recent event on Sunday, October 30."

The Sunday storm was the second atmospheric river to reach B.C.'s south coast last week after a Thursday windstorm knocked out power to approximately 18,000 BC Hydro customers in the Vancouver Island region.