Environment Canada says snowfall possible for Victoria, Nanaimo starting Friday

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late Thursday afternoon warning of the potential for snowfall in Greater Victoria, Nanaimo and eastern Vancouver Island starting Friday.

The weather service says a low-pressure system moving into the region will bring the possibility of accumulating snow "from Nanaimo to Victoria Harbour" overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

The special weather statement also covers the Cowichan Valley and the Malahat highway.

"Be prepared for slippery road conditions, especially across the Malahat," the weather service said, adding that the likelihood of accumulation is low.