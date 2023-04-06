Environment Canada issues rain, gale warnings for Vancouver Island region
A rainfall warning is in effect Thursday for eastern Vancouver Island, with up to 60 millimetres of precipitation expected in communities from Courtenay to Campbell River.
Environment Canada says the heavy rains are expected to last through the evening and could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.
"A slow-moving Pacific frontal system will bring significant rainfall to parts of East Vancouver Island today," the weather office says.
"Total rainfall amounts will range from near 40 millimetres along the coast to 60 millimetres over inland sections."
The rain is expected to end after midnight as the system moves out of the region.
Multiple marine storm warnings are also in effect Thursday as gale-force winds and high seas are expected in the waters around Vancouver Island through Friday.
Wind gusts are predicted to reach 63 knots in some areas Thursday while ocean swells will reach between four and six metres, according to Environment Canada.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Respiratory illness season update coming from B.C. health officials
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Further intel on interference rapporteur Johnston's mandate made public, including per diem
Additional intel on what foreign interference special rapporteur David Johnston will be empowered to dig into and access in terms of secret documents has been made public, as has his per diem for what's being described as a 'part-time' role. Here is everything we now know about what Johnston is being asked to look into, and how much he's set to be paid.
Memorial University president removed after Indigenous claims scrutiny
The president of Memorial University was removed from her role Thursday after she faced weeks of scrutiny about her claims of Indigenous heritage.
BREAKING | Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million customers plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy's slave ties
King Charles III for the first time has signalled support for research into the monarchy's ties to slavery after a document showed an ancestor with shares in a slave-trading company, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.
MPs accuse officials of obstructing study on alleged foreign meddling in elections
Members of a parliamentary committee say they continue to wait for information about when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was briefed about Beijing's alleged interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces
A round-up of ice storm photos and videos in Quebec, Ontario as the Colorado low finishes dumping freezing rain on Canada's east coast.
Sask. boy dies following collision with school bus
An 8-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a school bus on Red Earth Cree Nation, about 360 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, an RCMP news release said.
Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city
Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries braces for 400,000 travellers this Easter long weekend
BC Ferries has added 186 sailings to its schedule for the East long weekend in anticipation of 400,000 customers in the coming days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Respiratory illness season update coming from B.C. health officials
B.C. health officials will provide an update on respiratory illness season in the province and take questions from reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
-
New Westminster nurse who called and met with former patient’s parents gets 2-day registration suspension
A nurse in New Westminster has had their registration suspended for two days as a consequence for contacting and meeting with a former patient’s parents.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says politicians cannot talk to accused, but her call was OK
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, a week after she was overheard on a leaked phone call offering to help an accused with his upcoming criminal trial, says MLAs and cabinet ministers are not free to engage in such discussions because the system must be independent.
-
Edmonton making Forbes list of top travel destinations a sign of what's to come, say local business owners
Forbes disagrees with Toronto Life: Edmonton does have good food and a fun vibe. That's the review of Alberta's capital city in a recent Forbes list of the best places in the world to visit in 2023.
-
Street sweeping to start Monday in Edmonton
The city plans to start street sweeping on Monday, weather permitting.
Toronto
-
Blue Jays unveil revamped Rogers Centre ahead of home opener. Look at the pictures
Toronto Blue Jays fans have been given a final look at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre ahead of the team’s home opener next week.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto for Easter long weekend 2023?
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner. Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
-
New information emerges in case of dog walker shot at 13 times for telling vehicle to slow down
Police released new information in the case of a 65-year-old man who was shot at 13 times after gesturing to a driver to slow down on a residential street north of Toronto.
Calgary
-
1 dead after vehicle hits overpass pillar along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary
One person is dead following an afternoon crash along Stoney Trail in southwest Calgary.
-
$5.4M in cocaine seized, 2 arrested by Calgary police in nationwide drug trafficking operation
Calgary police, with assistance from agencies in Edmonton, Vancouver and the U.S., have seized 90 kilograms of cocaine that they say was part of a Canada-wide drug trafficking operation.
-
Danielle Smith's attacks on Ottawa 'not new,' says former PM Jean Chrétien
After more than 40 years in politics, former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien knows a thing or two about the game.
Montreal
-
Quebec ice storm: Work underway after a million customers plunged into darkness
Hydro-Quebec hopes to restore power to 70 to 80 per cent of customers by Friday night, officials said Thursday morning. More than a million households are still in the dark after freezing rain tore through the province, blacking out neighbourhoods and downing trees.
-
Man in Les Coteaux, Que. dead after large tree branch falls on him
A man in his 60s is dead after a large tree branch fell on him in the Quebec town of Les Coteaux.
-
Montreal police say suspicious death of man, 71, now considered a homicide
Montreal police confirmed the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man in the Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie borough late last month is now considered a homicide. The man's death marks the city's seventh homicide of 2023.
Atlantic
-
Schools closed, hundreds without power after freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s an extra long Easter weekend for some students in the Maritimes. Snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain caused many schools in the region to close or delay opening Thursday.
-
RCMP wasn't built to police rural communities: criminologist
After the Mass Casualty Commission published their final report, a criminologist says the RCMP wasn't built for policing in small and remote communities.
-
Murphy’s Logic: RCMP shows self-interest over public interest once again
CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy looks at the RCMP's response to the Mass Casualty Commission's final report.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg police chief says 'no evidence to support homicide' in case of woman's body found in landfill
Winnipeg's police chief says there is 'no evidence to support homicide' in the death of a woman whose body was found in a city landfill.
-
Armoured truck flipped over after crash into concrete pillar: Winnipeg police
Two people were sent to the hospital on Thursday morning after an armoured truck flipped over when it hit a concrete pillar in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Ontario Crowns brought into prosecute Headingley guard
A guard at Headingley Correctional Centre charged with criminal negligence causing death, and failing to provide the necessities of life, will be prosecuted by Crown lawyers from Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli facing three game suspension
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
Otis and Ophelia return from winter vacation home
A pair of familiar feathery residents have returned from their winter vacation.
-
Guelph police now involved in Brant Avenue fire investigation
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) is now involved in the investigation of a Sunday house fire on Brant Avenue.
Regina
-
City investigating potentially harmful contaminated soil in A.E. Wilson Park
The City of Regina said that recently conducted soil testing in A.E. Wilson Park revealed an area with soil contamination that is potentially harmful to both humans and pets.
-
Regina police identify 33-year-old man as city's second homicide victim of 2023
A death investigation that began on Wednesday is now the city’s second homicide of 2023, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Sask. boy dies following collision with school bus
An 8-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a school bus on Red Earth Cree Nation, about 360 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, an RCMP news release said.
Barrie
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | 3 sent to hospital after crash in Barrie's south end
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in Barrie's south end Thursday afternoon.
-
Two men charged in alleged drug bust in Barrie
Two men face several charges following a drug bust in Barrie's south end on Wednesday.
-
Investigators release new video in 'random' drive-by shooting in Schomberg
Investigators released new video and information about a suspect vehicle from a drive-by shooting in Schomberg in hopes of finding the two people involved.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. boy dies following collision with school bus
An 8-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a school bus on Red Earth Cree Nation, about 360 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, an RCMP news release said.
-
Sask. mom says more funding is needed for kids with special needs after school lockdown incident
A Saskatchewan mother is pleading for more education funding to support students with special needs after an alarming incident involving her son.
-
Sask. man charged with first-degree murder in fatal pedestrian crash
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged Reginald Durocher, 64, after a fatal hit and run on Highway 2 in Northside, about 35 kilometres north of Prince Albert.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario to give cities power to expand boundaries to build homes
Ontario is looking to streamline its land development and growth plans, allowing municipalities to expand their borders “at any time” in order to build more homes.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
-
Elliot Lake man charged after snow blown onto neighbour's vehicle
A 36-year-old Elliot Lake man is accused of damaging a neighbour's vehicle by intentionally blowing snow into the driveway and covering their car, police say.