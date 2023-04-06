Environment Canada issues rain, gale warnings for Vancouver Island region

A rainfall warning is in effect Thursday for eastern Vancouver Island, with up to 60 millimetres of precipitation expected in communities from Courtenay to Campbell River.

Environment Canada says the heavy rains are expected to last through the evening and could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

"A slow-moving Pacific frontal system will bring significant rainfall to parts of East Vancouver Island today," the weather office says.

"Total rainfall amounts will range from near 40 millimetres along the coast to 60 millimetres over inland sections."

The rain is expected to end after midnight as the system moves out of the region.

Multiple marine storm warnings are also in effect Thursday as gale-force winds and high seas are expected in the waters around Vancouver Island through Friday.

Wind gusts are predicted to reach 63 knots in some areas Thursday while ocean swells will reach between four and six metres, according to Environment Canada.