Environment Canada issues heat warnings as Vancouver Island temps to hit 35 C
Environment Canada issues heat warnings as Vancouver Island temps to hit 35 C
Much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria and Nanaimo, B.C., is under a heat warning Monday that's expected to carry through the week.
Temperatures are expected to reach between 31 C and 35 C in inland areas of the island, and between 25 C and 29 C near the water.
Environment Canada issued the warnings early Monday for Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island and Eastern Vancouver Island. The extreme heat is expected to last until Friday or Saturday.
"A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week," the weather office said.
"The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely next weekend."
Environment Canada warned that extreme heat poses greatest risks for young children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
Residents in extreme heat areas are urged to watch for signs of heat-related illness, including swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of existing health conditions.
"Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat and are advising the public to take precautions," the weather office said.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Watch the powerful moment as woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
WATCH LIVE | Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Rogers Communications Inc. CEO Tony Staffieri faced questions from MPs about whether a lack of competition in the telecom sector might have contributed to the massive Rogers outage earlier this month, which came as the company awaits government approvals for its purchase of Shaw Communications Inc.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Social worker accused of stealing from B.C. kids in foster care sentenced to jail time
A British Columbia social worker will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty in a case involving money stolen from children in the province's care system.
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, several cities have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available and where.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: 'I can just feel the healing': Pope Francis apology received at Maskwacis
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Body of missing paddle boarder found in Elk Island National Park
The body of a missing Edmonton paddle boarder has been found, RCMP have confirmed.
Toronto
-
Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton
Rap superstar Drake is receiving some heat after it was revealed his private jet took has taken multiple flights between Toronto and Hamilton.
-
Toronto dog owner 'so happy' to be reunited with stolen puppy
A Toronto woman has been reunited with her beloved dog after it was stolen from her apartment building earlier this month.
-
Toronto police, family of senior missing for two weeks appeal for public’s help
People across Toronto and beyond are being asked to check their backyards, garages, sheds or “anywhere that a person may be able to take shelter” for a 76-year-old Portuguese man who went missing two weeks ago.
Calgary
-
18-year-old woman killed in Bow Trail crash, police seek dash cam footage
Calgary police are asking drivers who have dash cam footage of a deadly crash on Bow Trail on Friday to come forward.
-
Newest Flames are open to calling Calgary home for foreseeable future
Two of the newest members of the Calgary Flames, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar, spoke to media on Monday.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Montreal
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focus on healing at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Mountie says holding back gun details was 'no-brainer' in N.S. mass shooting
The Mountie in charge of the investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says it was a "no-brainer" for him to withhold details of the killer's guns nine days after the rampage.
Winnipeg
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Woman arrested for attempting to stab bus driver: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 41-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to stab a bus driver over the weekend.
-
Group of teens assaulted with bear spray in unprovoked attack at the Forks
A group of three teenagers were sprayed with bear spray at The Forks on Sunday in what police are saying is an unprovoked attack.
Kitchener
-
Brantford Police issue arrest warrants in murder investigation
The Brantford Police Service is looking for two people wanted for first degree murder.
-
Region of Waterloo Consumption and Treatment Service records zero overdose deaths since opening
As Ontario planning to spend an added $32.7 million each year on addiction services, the Consumption and Treatment Service in Waterloo region has seen 779 overdoses reversed since opening in October 2019.
-
COVID-19 vaccines doses for young children will begin arriving in Guelph region this week
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) public health says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses for children between the ages of six months and five years will arrive later this week.
Regina
-
Man found dead in swimming pool in Esterhazy
A 44-year-old man was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Sask. on Saturday.
-
Presence of BA.5, BA.4 subvariants rise in latest Regina wastewater analysis: U of R
The presence of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants increased in Regina's wastewater last week, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
3 Regina men facing gun, stolen vehicle charges: police
Three Regina men are facing stolen auto and firearms charges following an incident on Sunday night.
Barrie
-
Vehicle found near Midland construction site with driver's body inside
Provincial police are investigating after a senior was found unresponsive inside a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Midland.
-
OPP investigating deadly boating collision with swimmer in Muskoka
Police divers recovered the body of a swimmer in Lake Rosseau early Monday morning.
-
ATV rider airlifted with serious injuries after collision in Severn Township
Police are investigating an ATV rollover in Severn Township that left the rider with serious injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
-
University of Sask. passes new policy to verify Indigenous identity
The University of Saskatchewan has approved a new policy on verifying a person's Indigenous membership.
Northern Ontario
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Two seniors in Elliot Lake found dead two days apart
Two older people were found dead in separate incidents in recent days in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
-
Sentencing delayed for northern Ontario man who murdered his brother
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his 56-year-old younger brother, will have to wait three more months to learn his fate after his Sudbury sentencing hearing was adjourned Monday morning.